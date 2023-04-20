World Wide Technology Raceway reveals plans for 360 fan immersion infield experience

Madison, Ill. (April 20, 2023)—Nearly six weeks from hosting its second NASCAR Cup Series race, World Wide Technology Raceway officials shared a detailed view of the venue‘s continued expansion and enhanced fan benefits for the 2023 racing season.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 4 will boast an all-new Gateway Garage Experience that enables fans to get up close and personal with the teams, cars and drivers, as they prepare to compete on the 1.25-mile oval.

It‘s the perfect combination of a party and NASCAR action. Passholders will have access to the following: pre-race opening ceremonies on-track; premium access to Saturday and Sunday turn-1 concerts; tech inspection; driver Q&A‘s; discounted food and beverage; free enhanced wi-fi; and the driver red-carpet walk. Fans in the Gateway Garage Experience will also have access to a NASCAR-approved viewing area behind the team pit boxes on pit road during the race. Other details include:

• The speedway is lengthening the existing garage space to allow fans a close look at the crews, cars and NASCAR‘s biggest stars preparing for races on the track.

• The NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Meeting and VIP event space will now be held in a remodeled Clubhouse located adjacent to the garage area.

• The adjacent Fan Zone has been expanded and reimagined, featuring infield seating as well as shade structures, soft seating, additional vendors and multiple food options.

The infield experience is part of a multi-phase $100 million renovation and expansion project that includes significant land acquisition and expanded guest accommodations, including the infield fan zone project.

“Our fans are going to love the intimate experience of the new garage access,” World Wide Technology Raceway owner Curtis Francois said. “This is just the latest example of our commitment to building a world-class entertainment venue, investing more each year, responding to what fans want and showcasing hospitality at every turn.”

In addition to the new amenities and experiences, race fans will enjoy world-class entertainment with the Confluence Music Festival on June 3-4. The festival will feature headliners Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Flo Rida, Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman, Rissi Palmer and Tim Dugger among more than two dozen regional musical performers throughout the weekend. Bentley will perform following Sunday‘s Cup Series race. A performance schedule for all artists will be announced closer to the event weekend.

The concerts are included in the race ticket and can be purchased separately. WWT Raceway is offering multiple upgrade options to get fans closer to their favorite performers. Click here to review the available options as well as concert FAQs.

The NASCAR doubleheader weekend includes the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The trucks open the weekend with practice and qualifying on Friday, June 2, and then compete in the Toyota 200 on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT. NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying will also be held that day, followed by the JJK5K run and walk celebrating Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The weekend culminates with the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter on Sunday, June 4, beginning at 2:30 p.m.