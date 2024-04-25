World Wide Technology Raceway naming rights extended five years

MADISON, Ill. – World Wide Technology has extended its naming rights for southern Illinois’ WWT Raceway, a five-year deal that follows major growth for the racecar industry in the St. Louis region.

The raceway is gearing up for its third consecutive Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series event this June, all of which have followed since World Wide Technology first acquired the raceway’s naming rights in 2019.

Officials say the new naming rights agreement will open the door for more long-term racing opportunities and regional economic growth. It’s their second consecutive five-year naming rights term.

“Our partnership is deeply rooted in World Wide Technology’s and the Steward Family’s commitment to community. It reflects the company’s innovative approach to technology, which aligns so well with the science of motorsports and racing,” said Curtis Francois, WWTR owner and CEO. “The last five years are a blur of big wins, thousands of new fans, new technology, more diversity in the stands and on the track, and significant economic impact in the communities around us who so need it.”

Enjoy Illinois 300 drew more than 57,000 for the main event last year and thousands for weekend festivities ahead of the big race. The race is scheduled for June 2 this year with on-site celebrations and events beginning as early as May 31.

WWT says its engagement with the raceway and motorsports has extended beyond the NASCAR event. The organization is also working to expand the sport’s appeal by supporting initiatives that increase diversity among drivers, their teams, and create an inclusive environment for fans. WWT also provides innovative technology to race teams and tracks, educates students through STEM activations and programs, and supports employees who help during race weekend.

“We are proud to continue our successful partnership with World Wide Technology Raceway to host the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series for its third consecutive year,” said Daniel Thomas, deputy director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism. “This incredible event will once again welcome more than 100,000 racing fans from across the country to Illinois’ premiere destination for the motorsports industry.”

For more information on WWT Raceway, click here. For more information on Enjoy Illinois, click here.

