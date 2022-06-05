Breaking News:

Dustin Long
·1 min read
MADISON, Ill. — Joey Logano won his second Cup points race of the season Sunday after a dramatic duel with Kyle Busch in overtime at World Wide Technology Raceway.

This marks the second time Logano has won an inaugural Cup race at a site this season. Logano won the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Last year, he won the inaugural dirt race at Bristol.

MORE: Gateway Cup race results

Kyle Busch finished second. He was followed by Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Zane Smith finished 17th in his Cup debut. He filled in for RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher, who was out after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

POINTS REPORT

Chase Elliott is the points leader after 15 of 26 races in the regular season. He has 507 points. He’s followed by Kyle Busch (498), Ross Chastain (490), Ryan Blaney (479) and Martin Truex Jr. (470).

MORE: Gateway Cup driver points

World Wide Technology Raceway Cup race results originally appeared on NBCSports.com

