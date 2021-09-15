World Wide Technology Raceway added to 2022 NASCAR Cup schedule
NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy talks about adding Word Wide Technology Raceway to the Cup Series schedule.
Alex Weaver brings you the highlights of NASCAR's newly announced 2022 Cup Series schedule.
Homestead-Miami Speedway will return to the playoff portion of the season in 2022, while St. Louis was awarded a Cup Series race and NASCAR will race on Easter Sunday for the first time in more than three decades in schedule changes released Wednesday. Homestead hosted the season finale from 2002 through 2019 but was bumped to an early-season race date last year as NASCAR began experimenting with long overdue schedule changes. Phoenix Raceway was awarded the finale in 2020 and is slated to host it for a third consecutive season next year.
NASCAR released its 2022 Cup Series schedule with World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis added to the 36-race slate next season.
NASCAR will have the season-opening Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2022.
Racing on a short track at the Los Angeles Coliseum could answer questions about whether future NASCAR schedules could include stadium racing.
NASCAR officials released the 2022 Cup Series schedule Wednesday, unveiling a new-look calendar of events that builds on the dynamic changes that debuted this season while making slight adjustments to the rotation of tracks in the 10-race playoffs. World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is the only new venue added to the schedule of 36 […]
NASCAR is experimenting with the Clash at the Coliseum next year. Here’s what else is being added.
NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy discusses the 2022 Cup Series schedule that added a new track, other twists.
After serving as the longtime site of the season finale, Homestead is now a third-round playoff race.
L.A. Coliseum, World Wide Technology Raceway, Playoff changes highlight 2022 slate.
NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in one of the biggest shakeups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, will shift to Los Angeles next year. The invitation-only race was always the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
