World Triathlon Championship Series 2024 season calendar

Alex Yee and Beth Potter will represent Team GB in triathlon at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer [Getty Images]

The World Triathlon Championship Series will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport mobile app and the Red Button.

Last year, Britain's Beth Potter became world champion for the first time by claiming victory in the Grand Final.

France's Dorian Coninx won the men's title, with Britain's Alex Yee finishing fifth overall despite starting the final top of the rankings.

The opening meeting of the season in Abu Dhabi on 8 and 9 March was cancelled because of bad weather.

The season features four further events and concludes with the Grand Final in Malaga in October.

The Olympic Games in France will be the athletes' main focus this year, with the individual events taking place on 30 and 31 July and the mixed relay on 5 August.

World Triathlon Championship Series calendar

All times GMT. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further coverage times will be announced once confirmed.

July

13-14 July: Hamburg, Germany (sprint distance & mixed relay)

September

14-15 September: Montreal, Canada (sprint distance & mixed relay)

October

18-20 October: Malaga, Spain (standard distance) - Grand Finals

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.