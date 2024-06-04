World’s top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler breaks silence at Memorial after arrest

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler comes into the Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club followed by controversy.

Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer in the world, was arrested on May 17 while making his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Police said he was facing four charges, including assault of a police officer after his vehicle dragged an officer to the ground.

The charges were dropped last week, with Scheffler not making public comment on the incident until Tuesday.

Things to know if you’re going to the Memorial

“To be honest with you, it’s not something that I love reliving, just because it was fairly traumatic for me being arrested going into the golf course,” he told reporters at Muirfield Village. “It was definitely a bit of a relief, but not total relief because that’s something that will always kind of stick with me.

“That mug shot, I’m sure is not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Scott Scheffler

Scheffler was back on the course in time for the second round, and he finished tied for eighth.

He said he has no interest in pursuing legal action against the police department, even though his attorney, Steve Romines, had signaled he might.

“That was something that if we needed to use it, I think Steve was more than ready to use that, just because there was a ton of evidence in our favor,” Scheffler said. “I don’t really know how to describe it, but basically if I had to show up in court, I think Steve was more than prepared to pursue legal action.

“I did not want to have to pursue legal action against Louisville because at the end of the day, the people of Louisville are then going to have to pay for the mistakes of their police department, and that just doesn’t seem right.”

The Memorial begins Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.