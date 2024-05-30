World’s top gravel cyclists compete in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Thousands of cyclists are arriving in Emporia for the world-famous Unbound Gravel.

Gravel racing is a rapidly growing sport, and it originated in the Flint Hills of Kansas.

“Going to this place is really an amazing experience,” New Zealand cyclist Victor Corrales said. “This is the gravel capital of the world.”

Every year, Unbound Gravel brings in some of the top cyclists from around the world. On Wednesday, 27 News spoke with athletes from New Zealand, the Philippines and Virginia.

Nearly 5,000 visitors are expected for Unbound, event organizers say more than 250 cyclists from the Emporia area will race.

“It feels good to be in a space with so many like-minded individuals,” Virginia cyclist Jason Anderson said. “To be able to come out here and share the experience with a lot of cool folks that like to do big, long bike rides… it’s exciting man, it’s good.”

While creating an exciting atmosphere, this event is also great for business.

“We got busy starting last week, and now that it’s Wednesday of the week of the race, we’re seeing people from all over the world which is really cool,” High Gear bike shop owner Lacie Davis said. “Tons of traffic, lots of really awesome people just excited about what the race has to offer.”

