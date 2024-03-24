World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea still without a point as Razgatlioglu wins again

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea retired after only one lap of Saturday's race one in Barcelona

Northern Ireland's six-time champion Jonathan Rea remains without a point in this year's World Superbike series after finishing 13th in Sunday morning's sprint race in Barcelona.

A poor start dropped Rea to 17th place on lap one and he was unable to get into the top-nine points positions.

Rea is riding for Yamaha this season after switching from Kawasaki.

Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu took his second win of the weekend as he won from Andrea Iannone.

Defending champion Alvaro Bautista fought his way up from 11th on the grid to take the lead at the start of the final lap but Razgatlioglu produced a sensational move on the final corner to regain the top spot that he had held for much of the race.

As BMW's Razgatlioglu made his dramatic late manoeuvre, Iannone also moved ahead of Bautista to clinch second spot with the Spaniard having to be content with third.

Italy's Nicolo Bulega's maintained his championship lead by taking fourth place, with his nearest challenger, British rider Alex Lowes in fifth.

Bulega now has a two-point lead over the Englishman with Razgatlioglu 12 points off the pace.

Iannone is 16 points behind his compatriot Bulega with defending two-time champion Bautista a further point back in fifth spot.

Rea retired after only one lap in Saturday's race one in Barcelona, when Razgatlioglu won from Bulega and home favourite Bautista.