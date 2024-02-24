World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea 17th in Phillip Island opener as Nicolo Bulega wins on debut

Jonathan Rea was outside the points in his first competitive outing for Pata Yamaha

Jonathan Rea finished in a lowly 17th position in the opening race of the new World Superbike season at Phillip Island in Australia.

Rea was having his first competitive outing on his Pata Yamaha, having made the switch from Kawasaki.

The Northern Irishman crossed the line 38 seconds behind race winner Nicolo Bulega, who won on his WSB debut, riding an Aruba Ducati,

Rea's Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli was second and Andrea Iannone third.

That completed an all-Italian rostrum for the season opener, with Iannone making his bow in the championship for the Team Go Eleven Ducati.

Razgatlioglu came home fourth on his maiden race on the Rokit BMW but dropped to fifth in the results after being given a 1.225 seconds penalty for a Pit Intervention Time infringement during his mandatory pit stop to change tyres.

Defending champion Alvaro Bautista was back in 15th after an early crash dropped him out of contention as he challenged for a top-three spot.

Rea had struggled with bike set-up throughout practice and qualifying at the Phillip Island meeting and also suffered bumps and bruises during a crash at the Australian circuit on Tuesday during pre-season testing.