World Superbikes: Drama at Donington as Tommy Bridewell crashes into title rival Glenn Irwin

Tommy Bridewell crashed into British Superbike title rival Glenn Irwin in a hugely-dramatic incident during the second race at Donington Park.

Bridewell tagged PBM Ducati team-mate Irwin on lap 12, sending both bikes to the ground and out of the race, with the incident set to be investigated.

Northern Ireland rider Irwin was furious and remonstrated with England's Bridewell while he lay on the ground.

Kyle Ryde won the race after it was red-flagged due to rain on lap 17.

Leon Haslam was second with Christian Iddon coming third in the second race of the penultimate BSB event.

Irwin went into the first of Sunday's two races with a 0.5-point lead over Bridewell at the top of the series standings and the gap remains the same after the pair crashed out.

It means that this year's British Superbikes title cannot now be decided until the final day of the final competition at Brands Hatch next weekend.

