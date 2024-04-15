World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson wins in qualifying as Noppon Saengkham hits 147

Noppon Saengkham and Neil Robertson both triumphed in the third round of qualifying for this year's World Snooker Championship [Getty Images]

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April to 5 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; live text coverage of selected matches; updates on Radio 5 Live.

Neil Robertson reached the final round of qualifying for the World Snooker Championship on Monday while Noppon Saengkham hit a maximum 147 break.

Robertson, the 2010 world champion, must qualify for the first time since 2006 having dropped out of the world's top 16.

The 42-year-old Australian beat Zak Surety 10-2 in Sheffield.

Saengkham earlier scored the second maximum break of his career as the Thai number one beat Andy Hicks 10-5.

The world number 22 will now play Jackson Page of Wales for a place in the main tournament, which begins at the Crucible on Saturday.

Robertson, currently ranked 24, led Surety 7-2 after their opening session and breaks of 90 and 117 meant he quickly finished the job, setting up a match with Jamie Jones or Alfie Burden.

Saengkham, 31, is now one more 147 break away from a £147,000 bonus payout, which is on offer to any player who makes two maximums across this season's Triple Crown events.

Mark Allen and Ding Junhui are the other two players currently in the running, having made maximums at the Masters in January.

Saengkham has already secured a £10,000 bonus for scoring a maximum in World Championship qualifying and is in contention for the £15,000 high break prize, which also covers the main event.

It is the 202nd official 147 of all time and the 13th scored this season.