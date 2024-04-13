World Snooker Championship 2024: Anthony McGill misses out on 10th consecutive Crucible slot

Anthony McGill was a beaten semi-finalist last year [Getty Images]

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 20 April to 5 May

Anthony McGill has suffered a surprise 10-5 defeat by China's He Guoqiang in the third round of World Championship qualifying in Sheffield.

It means the 33-year-old Scot, currently ranked 25th in the world, will miss out on the Crucible for the first time in 10 years.

McGill reached the semi-finals in 2020 and the quarter-finals twice since.

The 23-year-old He, ranked 72nd, had beaten another Scot, Ross Muir, 10-8 in round two.

Two other Scots - Graeme Dott and Stephen Maguire - retain hopes of reaching the main event.

Dott, the 2006 world champion currently ranked 54, beat Egypt's Mostafa Dorgham 10-5 to reach the third round, where he faces 43rd-ranked Englishman Jackson Page.

The 28th-ranked Maguire will start as favourite against Ashley Hugill, the Englishman 41 places below.