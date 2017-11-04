World Series victory parade reveals 56 years of emotion for Astros

It took Houston two names, six owners and 23 managers and two Carlos Beltran contracts, but the Astros finally got their World Series title.

Houston had never experienced a World Series title until the Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 in game seven on Wednesday. The fact it arrived on the heels of devastating Hurricane Harvey made it even more special.

"When the city needed a pickup, when the city needed someone to elevate us to another level the Houston Astros stepped in," Mayor Sylvester Turner said on MLB Network. "On the first Saturday immediately following the hurricane, the Astros came home, they played against the New York Mets on that Saturday, they won a double-header and they did not stop since."

The Astros never looked back after the hurricane. That was evident during the team's victory parade on Friday. They never slowed down after they acquired Justin Verlander on August 31, and they never backed down when put up against the three biggest markets, and biggest names in baseball during the postseason.

Which begged the question that Astros starting pitcher and 2015 American League Cy Young Award Winner Dallas Keuchel asked.

"What the hell took us so long to win a World Series?" he said to the amusement of the crowd.

Keuchel was an afterthought in the 2009 draft. He was a starting pitcher out of Arkansas that threw in the mid-80s and no one believed could succeed as a starter at MLB level. But thanks to what he called a complete shift in his style as a pitcher, he became a vital part of what the Astros were as a team over the last four years. With the addition of one other starting pitcher though it made him even more dangerous.

Verlander could not be in attendance for the parade as he is reportedly off getting married to Kate Upton, but Keuchel made sure to include his new best friend in the festivities.

"There's one member of our team not with us today, he hasn't really done much, so I want to give a little shout out, I want you guys to tell him how much Justin Verlander means to this team," Keuchel said, holding up his phone to film the reaction and it was raucous. The crowd went nuts for the man that was 9-1 as an Astros' starting pitcher in just two months. "Guys we love you, we weren't playing for you guys, we were all playing together, we won this World Series together, thank you guys."