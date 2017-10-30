World Series TV rating falls from NFL lead-in but beats Sunday Night Football

In the head-to-head matchup between baseball and football on Sunday night, baseball won in the TV ratings race. But Sunday night’s baseball game lost viewers compared to its Sunday afternoon football lead-in on FOX.

The classic 10-inning Game 5 between the Astros and Dodgers drew a 12.8 overnight rating on FOX, while the Steelers-Lions game drew a 9.4 overnight rating on NBC. This is the second consecutive year that the World Series game on Sunday night has out-drawn Sunday Night Football.

The highest-rated TV program in America on Sunday, however, was the Dallas-Washington game on FOX, which served as the lead-in to the World Series game and drew a 15.3 overnight rating.

Ratings for CBS, which had a great game between the Texans and Seahawks at the same time as that FOX broadcast, are not yet available.