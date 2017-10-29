With World Series tied, Clayton Kershaw has a chance to seal his legacy

HOUSTON — The line is thin, sometimes, between being on the brink of elimination and being in control.

Baseball has taught us this many times over. One pitch a few inches off the plate. One hop on a grounder. One deep fly ball hit one foot too short or one foot over an outfielder’s glove. In the World Series, even the best teams straddle the line.

One swing of the bat from George Springer on Saturday night and the Dodgers were a couple innings away from the brink of elimination. One well-placed ninth-inning double from Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers felt the control and the confidence shoot through them.

Then there was Joc Pederson hitting that nail-in-the-coffin homer to secure the 6-2 win for L.A. But the real moment of confidence for anyone wearing the Pantone 294 shade of blue came after the Dodgers sealed their Game 4 win at Minute Maid Park.

After the final out, ace Clayton Kershaw emerged from the dugout and walked toward the pitcher’s mound. He picked up a ball and stood there, like it was Game 5 already.





This was functional — he was getting a feel for the mound he’ll pitch on Sunday. He was maybe even visualizing his next task.

But it was also symbolic — the Dodgers hadn’t just tied the series, they had tied the series with that guy looming the next day. You see him there, Astros? That’s the guy you have to beat. Or end up on the brink yourselves.

“You got the best on the planet going out for you tomorrow,” said Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager. “It’s hard not to be confident. You’re always confident when your guy is on the mound.”

There’s a big difference between having a 2-2 series with Clayton Kershaw starting Game 5 and being in a 3-1 hole with Clayton Kershaw starting Game 5. Instead of survival it’s about taking control.