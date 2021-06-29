World Series odds: Red Sox not getting enough respect in updated betting lines

Nick Goss
·2 min read
Red Sox not getting enough respect in new World Series odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are the first place team in the American League East division and only the San Francisco Giants have more wins in the MLB standings.

And yet, the Red Sox still aren't being taken seriously by oddsmakers as a legitimate World Series contender.

Take a look at the latest 2021 World Series betting lines

Rank

Team

Odds

1

Los Angeles Dodgers

+375

2

Houston Astros

+700

3

Chicago White Sox

+800

4

San Diego Padres

+800

5

New York Mets

+900

6

Tampa Bay Rays

+1200

7

New York Yankees

+1300

8

Oakland Athletics

+1400

9

Boston Red Sox

+1600

10

Milwaukee Brewers

+2000

The Yankees have a lot of talent, but it's still a little surprising to see them remain ahead of the Red Sox, especially after Boston swept their rivals over the weekend at Fenway Park. New York is 7.5 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.

Yankees equipment truck embarrassingly gets stuck under Fenway Park door

The New York Mets being ahead of the Red Sox on the odds list is a bit peculiar as well. The Mets have scored the fewest runs (266) by far of any division-leading team. They also have the worst run differential of any first-place club.

The Red Sox are not without weaknesses.

Starting pitching is a concern, and it's one area that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom should look to bolster before the trade deadline.

Potential Red Sox draft pick a mixed bag in final college start

The offense has been fantastic, and only the Houston Astros have scored more runs than the Red Sox among AL teams, but bashing your way to a World Series title doesn't happen often. You need great pitching for postseason success. Boston's bullpen is pretty solid, but the starting rotation definitely needs an upgrade or two.

That said, the Red Sox are for real. We're too far in the season not to take the Red Sox seriously. Their offense is elite, the pitching has potential and Alex Cora has been a major upgrade in his return as manager. 

The Red Sox absolutely are a World Series contender, and it's probably just a matter of time before oddsmakers see them in that light, too.

