World Series odds: Red Sox among four front-runners for 2019 title

The Boston Red Sox enter the 2019 season with a massive target on their backs.

The Red Sox have kept most of their roster intact this offseason (so far) as they aim to defend their 2018 World Series title. If the latest 2019 World Series odds are any indication, though, they'll have plenty of competition.

Boston is one of four early co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series along with the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, per OddsShark.

World Series odds with free agency heating up (BetOnline):



BOS/HOU +700

LAD/NYY +700

CHC/MIL/STL +1200

ATL/CLE +1400

PHI +1600

WSH +2000

COL +2500

NYM/OAK +3300

LAA/TB +4000

MIN/SEA +5000

ARI/CWS/CIN +6600

SD/TOR +6600

SF +8000

TEX +10000

DET/KC/MIA +15000

BAL +25000

































That list isn't surprising: The Red Sox, Astros and Yankees had the three best records in baseball last season, while the Dodgers won the National League pennant.

A lot could change before Opening Day, however. New York reportedly is in the mix for free agent Manny Machado, whose addition would change the American League landscape.

Boston, meanwhile, just lost reliever Joe Kelly to free agency but may make some impactful moves before training camp starts in February.

