World Series odds: Red Sox among four front-runners for 2019 title
World Series odds: Red Sox among four front-runners for 2019 title originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
The Boston Red Sox enter the 2019 season with a massive target on their backs.
The Red Sox have kept most of their roster intact this offseason (so far) as they aim to defend their 2018 World Series title. If the latest 2019 World Series odds are any indication, though, they'll have plenty of competition.
Boston is one of four early co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series along with the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, per OddsShark.
World Series odds with free agency heating up (BetOnline):
BOS/HOU +700
LAD/NYY +700
CHC/MIL/STL +1200
ATL/CLE +1400
PHI +1600
WSH +2000
COL +2500
NYM/OAK +3300
LAA/TB +4000
MIN/SEA +5000
ARI/CWS/CIN +6600
SD/TOR +6600
SF +8000
TEX +10000
DET/KC/MIA +15000
BAL +25000
— OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 13, 2018
That list isn't surprising: The Red Sox, Astros and Yankees had the three best records in baseball last season, while the Dodgers won the National League pennant.
MORE RED SOX: What are Boston's rivals up to this offseason?
A lot could change before Opening Day, however. New York reportedly is in the mix for free agent Manny Machado, whose addition would change the American League landscape.
Boston, meanwhile, just lost reliever Joe Kelly to free agency but may make some impactful moves before training camp starts in February.
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.
NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE