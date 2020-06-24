World Series odds: MLB title favorites for shortened 2020 season revealed

Just two years ago, the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series after earning a franchise record 119 victories in the regular season and postseason combined.

The Red Sox will enter the shortened 2020 MLB season as a longshot to claim another championship.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

Boston is +3000 to win the World Series in the latest title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, following Tuesday's announcement that the 2020 season will in fact happen after months of tense negotiations between MLB and MLBPA amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Sox also have +1300 odds to win the American League pennant. Five teams in the AL have better odds.

Who are the World Series favorites? A pair of perennial contenders in the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the updated 2020 championship odds, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

L.A. Dodgers: +375

N.Y. Yankees: +400

Houston Astros: +650

Atlanta Braves: +1300

Minnesota Twins: +1600

Tampa Bay Rays: +1800

Washington Nationals: +1800

N.Y. Mets: +2000

Philadelphia Phillies: +2000

St. Louis Cardinals: +2000



















The Nationals are the defending champions for the first time in team history, and they face the challenge of becoming the first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees' three-peat from 1998 through 2000.

The Dodgers have been among the World Series favorites for much of the last decade. L.A. has made the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons, a run that includes four National League Championship Series appearances and two World Series appearances (both losses). The Dodgers recently have come pretty close to ending their 30-plus year title drought, but finishing the job has proven quite difficult. That said, acquiring superstar outfielder Mookie Betts in a trade with the Red Sox earlier this year has renewed World Series hopes again in Los Angeles.

World Series odds: MLB title favorites for shortened 2020 season revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston