World Series odds: Dodgers are early favorites over Astros

The Houston Astros vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers is our 2017 World Series. Now that the matchup is set, you’re probably wondering: Who’s the favorite? Which team does the oddsmakers like?

Ah, yes, we sports fans love our betting lines. So without any further ado, here are the early odds and moneyline for the series via Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

2017 MLB World Series Houston Astros +120 (6/5)

2017 MLB World Series Houston Astros +120 (6/5)

Los Angeles Dodgers -140 (5/7)





Not much of a surprise to learn that Vegas prefers the Dodgers, who won the most games in baseball this season (104) and have mostly coasted through the postseason thus far. They’ve only lost one game up to this point. But the Astros were good too, winning 101 games themselves, and they feel a little more battle-tested after beating the Yankees in seven games.

Game 1 of the World Series is set for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The pitching matchup is expected to be Clayton Kershaw against either Dallas Keuchel or Justin Verlander.

