World Series odds: American League powerhouses have best chances at title

Look away, National League fans. Things aren't looking so hot.

FiveThirtyEight's most recent World Series projections give four American League teams the best chances to take home the Commissioner's Trophy this fall.

In fact, the Houston Astros, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are all predicted to finish the season with the exact same record -- an impressive 102-60. Unsurprisingly, the Astros, last season's champions, once again have the best chances to win it all.

The Washington Nationals lead the National League teams with a 9 percent chance to win the World Series.

Click through below to see each MLB team's chances of winning the 2018 Fall Classic.

