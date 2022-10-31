World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.

Representatives of MLB and both Clubs met with the forecasters at 5:00 p.m. (ET). The forecast continues to call for rain this evening. The next meeting will occur at 6:45 p.m. (ET). #WorldSeries — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 31, 2022

The Astros are set to start Lance McCullers Jr., while the Phillies will send Noah Syndergaard to the mound. That will likely remain true even if the game is postponed, but with an extra day of rest wedged in, pitching plans for Game 4 could be altered. Justin Verlander and Aaron Nola, for instance, would be on regular rest for Game 4, after starting in Game 1, if the series were pushed back

Weather issues have plagued the Phillies in the World Series before. In fact, rain at least delayed the start of World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia in 1993, 2008, 2009. It appears 2022 might be added to the list. Instead of batting practice going off as scheduled at 5 p.m. ET, the tarp went on the field.

MLB frustrated fans and observers earlier this month when it waited 2 1/2 hours past the scheduled game time to postpone ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The league will undoubtedly take pains to avoid the scenario that played out in Philadelphia in 2008, when Game 5 had to be suspended midway through and picked up two nights later. That eventually resulted in the Phillies clinching a championship, but MLB drew criticism for allowing the game to begin at all in inclement weather.

