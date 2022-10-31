World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 postponed due to rain, entire series pushed back one day

MLB postponed Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies due to rain in Philadelphia. Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the move. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park will have to wait. Game 3 will now be played on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

The rest of the series will also shift back a day in its entirety. So a planned off day for travel on Thursday will turn into an off day on Friday. Here's how the schedule will look now:

Tuesday, November 1: Game 3, Astros (McCullers Jr. 0-0, 2.50) at Phillies (Syndergaard 0-0, 1.69) - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2: Game 4, Astros at Phillies, 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 3: Game 5, Astros at Phillies - 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: Game 6*, Phillies at Astros - 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 6: Game 7*, Phillies at Astros - 8 p.m.

(All times E.T., * if necessary)

When Game 3 does happen on Tuesday, the Astros are set to start Lance McCullers Jr. as planned, while the Phillies will pivot and send Ranger Suarez to the mound. Suarez got two big outs in Game 1 in relief.

With an extra day of rest wedged in, Game 4 became a possibility for Game 1 starters Aaron Nola and Justin Verlander. The Phillies and manager Rob Thomson will take that chance, slotting in Nola for Game 4, while the Astros will not. Dusty Baker will stick to the plan with a deeper pitching staff and start Cristian Javier.

Weather issues have plagued the Phillies in the World Series before. In fact, rain at least delayed the start of World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia in 1993, 2008, 2009, and now in 2022.

MLB frustrated fans and observers earlier this month when it waited 2 1/2 hours past the scheduled game time to postpone ALDS Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. The league is undoubtedly taking pains to avoid the scenario that played out in Philadelphia in 2008, when Game 5 had to be suspended midway through and picked up two nights later. Manfred said Monday night that there was too much risk of not being able to play a full game.

That 2008 game eventually resulted in the Phillies clinching a championship, but MLB drew criticism for allowing the game to begin at all in inclement weather.

