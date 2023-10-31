World Series live updates: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 time, TV channel, how to watch
The Texas Rangers look to take a commanding lead in the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, heading into Tuesday's Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.
Texas won 3-1 last night, getting six innings from the bullpen after Max Scherzer's injury. Arizona's offense sputtered and a baserunning blunder squandered a major scoring opportunity early in the game.
The Rangers are now 9-0 in the 2023 playoffs after taking Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Left-hander Andrew Heaney starts for Texas against Joe Mantiply for the Diamondbacks, who will be emptying the bullpen behind their lefty, normally a relief pitcher.
Follow along for live updates from Game 4:
How to watch World Series Game 4 tonight: Time, TV channel for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
Tuesday night's Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET, airing on Fox and can be live-streamed on FoxSports.com or via fuboTV.
Rangers, Diamondbacks starting lineups and pitchers for World Series Game 4
Texas Rangers
LHP Andrew Heaney
Marcus Semien (R) 2B
Corey Seager (L) SS
Mitch Garver (R) DH
Evan Carter (L) LF
Josh Jung (R) 3B
Nathaniel Lowe (L) 1B
Jonah Heim (S) C
Leody Taveras (S) CF
Travis Jankowski (L) RF
Arizona Diamondbacks
LHP Joe Mantiply
Ketel Marte (S) 2B
Corbin Carroll (L) RF
Gabriel Moreno (R) C
Christian Walker (R) 1B
Tommy Pham (R) DH
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) LF
Alek Thomas (L) CF
Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B
Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series live: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 time, TV channel