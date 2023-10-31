World Series live updates: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 time, TV channel, how to watch

The Texas Rangers look to take a commanding lead in the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, heading into Tuesday's Game 4 with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.

Texas won 3-1 last night, getting six innings from the bullpen after Max Scherzer's injury. Arizona's offense sputtered and a baserunning blunder squandered a major scoring opportunity early in the game.

The Rangers are now 9-0 in the 2023 playoffs after taking Game 3 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney starts for Texas against Joe Mantiply for the Diamondbacks, who will be emptying the bullpen behind their lefty, normally a relief pitcher.

Follow along for live updates from Game 4:

Rangers players celebrate after winning Game 3 in Phoenix.

How to watch World Series Game 4 tonight: Time, TV channel for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Tuesday night's Game 4 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET, airing on Fox and can be live-streamed on FoxSports.com or via fuboTV.

Rangers, Diamondbacks starting lineups and pitchers for World Series Game 4

Texas Rangers

LHP Andrew Heaney

Arizona Diamondbacks

LHP Joe Mantiply

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Series live: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 4 time, TV channel