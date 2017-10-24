World Series Grillz: Rapper offers free grillz to Astros

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Houston Astros will soon have the most sparkling smiles in baseball.

Grammy-nominated Houston rapper Paul Wall has offered free grillz - precious metal covers worn over teeth - to every member of the team to congratulate them for reaching the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

''It's a celebratory thing,'' Wall told The Associated Press. ''We want to celebrate with them, congratulate them, here's a memorable, commemorative grill.''

Wall made the offer on social media Sunday , a day after the Astros beat the New York Yankees to capture the American League championship and advance to the second World Series in franchise history. Wall is offering the mouth jewelry through Johnny Dang & Company which he co-owns with Johnny Dang, who is better known in the rap world as TV Johnny.

Several players or their representatives have already contacted Wall to let him know they'd like one, and right-hander Lance McCullers tweeted that ''a lot of the guys are hype for this.''

But would McCullers actually wear one?

''Definitely,'' he said. ''I would definitely get a grill.''

Wall, a lifelong Astros fan who watched games at the Astrodome from $1 seats as a child, said he got the idea to offer the team grillz after running into pitchers Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel and Tyler Clippard at a local steakhouse before the ALCS began.

''I was just joking around with them about it,'' Wall said. ''I said: 'Hey man if y'all go to the World Series, I'm going to hook y'all up with some grillz.' And they were like: 'Hell yeah we want some grillz.''

Wall believes that grillz are a representation of the culture in Houston and his Grammy-nomination came for an ode to the jewelry he did with Nelly in 2005 that is aptly titled ''Grillz.''