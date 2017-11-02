World Series Game 7: The unlikely Astros pitcher who got the final out

LOS ANGELES — Charlie Morton never dreamed of this, any of it. As a kid, he wasn’t imagining himself closing out the seventh game of the World Series. He wasn’t thinking about the president of the Hall of Fame standing in front of him an hour later, asking to take his cap back to Cooperstown. And he certainly never thought he’d be the guy in the picture of the final out of the Houston Astros’ first-ever World Series win.

But now, Charlie Morton is all of those things.

He’s a World Champion, which happened when his Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 of the World Series. He earned the win after pitching four innings of one-run relief to shut down the Dodgers, including a 1-2-3 ninth inning. And that hat, he’d actually lost it on the field while the Astros celebrated.

“I’m glad it wound up back in here,” Morton told Jeff Idelson, the head of the Hall of Fame, as they took a picture with the cap and Idelson added it to the mementos that will go back to Cooperstown with him.

“I really appreciate you doing that,” Morton said. “I really do. Thank you.”

In a room full of screaming Astros players and staff members who were showering each other with champagne and pouring beer on anyone who looked dry, Morton stood in the corner. On his face were a number of emotions — he looked happy at times, shocked at others and so appreciative of his journey to this point that it seemed tears might explode out of his eyes.

“Honestly, I just wanted to contribute,” said Morton, 33, a 10-year MLB vet in his first year with the Astros. “I wanted to finish the last few years of my career and be proud of it. And feel like I did a good job. There have been moments where I know I let my teammates down and I know I let fanbases down.”