World Series Game 7 tickets won't cost you too much

“Game Seven” may be the two most magical words in sports, but Wednesday night in Houston, they’re definitely not the most expensive.

The final game of the World Series isn’t exactly setting ratings records, and now, the ticket market seems to be floundering, too. Dozens of standing-room only tickets were going for as low as $345 on Stubhub as late as 2:30 p.m. Eastern, less than six hours before the first pitch.

Compare that with, say, 2016, when the cheapest tickets in Cleveland for Game 7 between the Cubs and Indians were going for a get-in-the-door $845 on the day of the game. Tickets for 2017’s Game 7 between the Astros and Dodgers in Los Angeles only dropped to about $790, give or take a few bucks, on the day of that game.

The hooks to those two games are obvious: 2016 featured two championship-starved franchises in close proximity to each other, while 2017 had the benefit of the title-drought Dodgers playing at home in a wealthy market.

By contrast, it’s not quite so easy for Nationals fans to make the trip to Houston for this game, and the Astros are just two years removed from their last title. (Spoiler: they beat the Dodgers in that 2017 series.)

There are plenty of costly tickets available should you want to pay up; as of 2:30 ET, well over a dozen tickets for an asking price of $10,000 or more were still going unsold. Tops on the list: an optimistic seller hoping to get $12,000 apiece for seventh-row tickets behind home plate. Per Stubhub, fans from eight countries and 46 states have bought tickets to Wednesday night’s game.

For as fantastic as this series has been on the field, it’s struggled to attract viewers. Averaging 11.6 million viewers through its first five games, the 2019 World Series is on pace to be the least-watched ever, “beating” the 2012 Series where San Francisco swept Detroit. A Game 7 tends to increase numbers, but it’s apparently not juicing as much interest in ticket prices.

