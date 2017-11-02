World Series Game 7 second most-watched since 2004, but couldn't beat the Cubs

Breaking a 56-year World Series drought is pretty darn good, but not as good as breaking a 108-year World Series drought. Yeah, it was obvious the Chicago Cubs’ amazing Game 7 win in 2016 would rule the television rankings, but the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers shouldn’t be too upset.

[Yahoo Store: Get your Houston Astros World Series championship gear right here!]

According to FOX Sports, Game 7 of the 2017 World Series was the second-most watched baseball telecast since 2004.

Corrected graphic … pic.twitter.com/imk5cUQVGq — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 2, 2017





As that graphic states, Game 7 of the 2017 World Series received an 18.8/31 metered-market rating/share. Don’t know what that means? It’s OK, we’ll try to help. The first number is the percentage of people watching who own TVs. So 18.8 percent of the viewing public watched the game. The second number refers to the time slot. So, of all people who had their TVs on at that time, 31 percent watched the game. The other 69 percent were watching some other program.

Those figures are down nearly 25 percent from the Cubs’ big win in 2016. The Cubs put up a 25.2/40, which seems pretty impressive.

Houston turned out to watch the Astros in the World Series. (AP Photo) More

But the Astros and Dodgers did better than the Game 7 in 2014, when the San Francisco Giants toppled the Kansas City Royals. And they beat out Game 7 of the 2011 World Series, when the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Texas Rangers.