Here are the World Series Game 7 lineups

The Astros and Dodgers will play for all the marbles tonight at Dodger Stadium in Game 7 of the World Series. Here are the lineups:

Astros

CF George Springer

3B Alex Bregman

2B Jose Altuve

SS Carlos Correa

1B Yuli Gurriel

C Brian McCann

LF Marwin Gonzalez

RF Josh Reddick

P Lance McCullers

Dodgers

CF Chris Taylor

SS Corey Seager

3B Justin Turner

1B Cody Bellinger

RF Yasiel Puig

LF Joc Pederson

2B Logan Forsythe

C Austin Barnes

P Yu Darvish

Both teams are using the same lineups as they had in Game 6.

As a unit, the Astros are batting .242/.306/.493 in this World Series while the Dodgers are batting .208/.285/.421.

