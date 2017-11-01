Here are the World Series Game 7 lineups
The Astros and Dodgers will play for all the marbles tonight at Dodger Stadium in Game 7 of the World Series. Here are the lineups:
Astros
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
C Brian McCann
LF Marwin Gonzalez
RF Josh Reddick
P Lance McCullers
Dodgers
CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
LF Joc Pederson
2B Logan Forsythe
C Austin Barnes
P Yu Darvish
Both teams are using the same lineups as they had in Game 6.
As a unit, the Astros are batting .242/.306/.493 in this World Series while the Dodgers are batting .208/.285/.421.