World Series Game 7: Dodgers, Astros fans show off their good-luck charms

LOS ANGELES — Going to Game 7 of the World Series isn’t like going to any other baseball game. First off, the ticket prices are insane. The drama is higher. And, being in a do-or-die game makes every decision even more important.

That includes fans too — who have to decide how they personally are going to bring good luck to their favorite team. For real. It’s part of the job.

So in the hours before World Series Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, Yahoo Sports talked to a number of fans around Dodger Stadium to see what they were doing to help their team win. And you better believe they had their good-luck charms.

When it’s Game 7 of the World Series, fans need to bring all their good-luck charms to the game. (AP) More

We talked to people who came to L.A. from Texas and from the East Coast, people who were wearing the same clothes from Game 6 and even actor Ken Jeong, who told us what he was doing to help the Dodgers out.

We have no horse in the Astros/Dodgers race, but we do think the guy with the big Astros hat and multiple T-shirts might be doing the most. Props to him.

