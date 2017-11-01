World Series Game 6 Ratings Surge As Dodgers’ Win Takes Fall Classic Down To The Wire

There was a point in last night’s Game 6 when it looked like the Houston Astros might be about to clinch their very first World Series championship but the Los Angeles Dodgers were not about to go quietly into the Fall Classic night.

With a packed Dodgers Stadium behind them and down 3-2 in the 2017 battle, the boys of the City of Angles rallied to bring the town to their feet and leave a 3-1 result up on the scoreboard on Tuesday. All of which set the table for a dramatic Game 7 tonight to end what has been a roller coaster of a 113th World Series for the books.

Going into the 39th time the best of seven match-up has gone all the way to a final game, last night’s Game 6 scored a 15.1/26 in metered market results for Fox. That’s the best this year’s Fall Classic has done in the early numbers and the best any Game 6 has done since 2009.

That’s also up 18% from October 29’s Sunday Night Football beating Game 5 when the Astros took the lead in the 2017 Series. With the pressure on for both top notch teams, that Game 5 ended up with a 5.3/17 rating among adults 18-49 and 18.94 million viewers to a stumbling SNF’s 4.8/15 in the key demo and total audience of 13.86 million.

Compared to the seven-year metered market high of the 2016 World Series Game 6 of November 1 last year, last night’s game rose 2% from the Chicago Cubs 9-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Also forcing a Cubs winning Game 7, the 2016 Game 6 went on to snare a 6.6/23 rating and 23.40 million sets of eyeballs for Fox. With the Cubs on the cusp of ending a 108-year World Series championship drought, the viewership number was the best any Game 6 had done since 1997.

For one last comparison, last night’s Game 6 MM ratings was a big uptick of 48% from the October 24 Game 1 of the 2017 World Series (10.2). Also held in L.A., that Tuesday game of the Dodgers first World Series since 1988 brought in a 3.9/15 rating and 14.96 million viewers. That’s the second best a Fall Classic opener has done since 2010.