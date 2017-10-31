Here are the World Series Game 6 lineups
The Astros will try to win their first ever championship in Game 6 of the World Series, which starts at 8 PM ET at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. The two clubs are back in a National League park, which means no DH. The Astros’ Justin Verlander will square off against the Dodgers’ Rich Hill.
Josh Reddick has been moved back down in the Astros’ lineup after going hitless across eight plate appearances in Games 4 and 5. For the Dodgers, Logan Forsythe gets the start at second after Charlie Culberson started there in Game 5. Justin Turner returns to third base.
CF George Springer
3B Alex Bregman
2B Jose Altuve
SS Carlos Correa
1B Yuli Gurriel
C Brian McCann
LF Marwin Gonzalez
RF Josh Reddick
P Justin Verlander
CF Chris Taylor
SS Corey Seager
3B Justin Turner
1B Cody Bellinger
RF Yasiel Puig
LF Joc Pederson
2B Logan Forsythe
C Austin Barnes
P Rich Hill