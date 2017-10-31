World Series Game 6 could hinge on avoiding the bullpens

We’re finally coming down to it in the 2017 World Series. Game 6 is on Tuesday night, and the Houston Astros lead the Los Angeles Dodgers three games to two. A win for the Astros means their first World Series Championship ever. A win for the Dodgers means they force a winner-take-all Game 7.

For Game 6, both teams are sending out their Game 2 starters. For the Astros, it’s Justin Verlander. For the Dodgers, it’s Rich Hill. The last time these two faced, off, Verlander allowed three runs on two hits over six innings, and Hill allowed one run on three hits over four innings. Neither starter would have a final impact on the game. Both bullpens came in and ended up blowing it at various points, leading to an 11-inning win for the Astros. Things are different this time, though. The Astros are playing to win it all, and the Dodgers are playing for one more game. No pressure, right?

Beyond the “normal” pressure of a Game 6, Verlander and Hill have even more on their shoulders: they are all that stands between their bullpens and the opposing team’s offense. A few weeks ago, when the playoffs had barely begun, this wouldn’t be an issue. Dave Roberts could keep Hill on a short leash and then let the bullpen take over, because the Dodgers bullpen was one of the best in baseball. But both teams have played a lot of games since the end of the regular season — the Astros have played 16 and the Dodgers 13 — and each one has been fraught with significance. The bullpens are tired, and it shows. The bullpens have decided three of the five World Series games thus far, and when a bullpen decides something, that usually means it’s giving up runs.

