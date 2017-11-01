World Series Game 6: The defensive play that helped force a Game 7

LOS ANGELES – A Game 6 becomes a Game 7, and a baseball season teeters over into November, and when the lights go out an old ballpark up on a hill seems to shiver and sigh. After all that’s come before it, and before the little bit that still remains, the subtleties of the games drift away, lost in the months past and the one last game ahead, except this is different but for a wave of Cody Bellinger’s mitt.

And maybe that’s why they’re here to begin with, and maybe that’s what will separate the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros, because, so far, between the two, there’s no light evident. Only ballgames, played to exhaustion, played to Carlos Correa bounding with glee or Joc Pederson practically doing jumping jacks down the third-base line, played to Justin Verlander on the black at 97, to Kenley Jansen whipping one last chin-high cutter, to three-games-apiece, and finally back to a 22-year-old man deft enough and calm enough to make it so.

Amid four more strikeouts from a feast-or-famine swing, in the seventh inning of a game that until then had mostly played itself around him, Bellinger held his mitt steady and his heart to a healthy patter and made the play that just flat-out had to be made. Yes, Rich Hill had gotten them started, and the bullpen composed itself again, and then the Dodgers sorted out Justin Verlander, because it seemed for a very long time he wasn’t giving the ball back until he was done or they were. There are no pitch counts on Halloween night.

The Dodgers beat the Astros, 3-1, because of all the stuff that mattered. For the two runs against Verlander in the sixth inning, Austin Barnes barreling a fastball, Chase Utley taking an overthrown slider on his foot (“Yeah, we got ice,” Charlie Culberson deadpanned.), Chris Taylor getting just enough of a one-and-two fastball, Corey Seager lifting a fly ball. Then, an inning later, for Pederson firing an outside fastball into the left-field bleachers, his opposite field, and spiraling around the bases like a tire flung from its axle on the freeway. Then, for the 13 outs gathered by their relievers, the last six, in order, from Jansen, one Astro at a time, until what was left was Game 7.