World Series: Astros go for a title vs. Phillies in Game 6, send Framber Valdez to the mound looking to clinch

The World Series is back in Houston, which means it's crunch time. Heading into Game 6 on Saturday, the Houston Astros are one win away from their second championship in six years — and first since the sign-stealing scandal tarnished their 2017 crown. The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.

It will be Framber Valdez on the mound for the Astros, and that has to be encouraging for Houston fans hoping to see a clinch. Valdez has a 1.42 ERA in the playoffs this year, and the Astros have won all three of his starts. He went 6 1/3 innings, allowing only one run, to win World Series Game 2. The Phillies are turning to Zack Wheeler, who lost that Game 2, despite some questions about his health. The team said he has been experiencing arm fatigue, but is set to go after coming out of a bullpen session OK.

To keep their hopes alive, the Phillies desperately need more of the lineup to find a groove. After being no-hit in Game 4, they got contributions from usual stalwarts Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in Game 5, but Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos remained frigid at the plate.

The Astros, on the other hand, are riding high on the bats of Jose Altuve and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña at the top of the order. In Wheeler's last start, they turned his first two pitches into two doubles and a run.

The game starts at 8 p.m. on FOX. You can follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.

