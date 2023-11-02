Nathan Eovaldi battled as the Rangers look to close out the World Series. Zac Gallen pitched 6 hitless innings in trying to force Game 6.

Nathan Eovaldi battled through jams to keep it scoreless in the early innings of Game 5 of the World Series. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Texas Rangers could be World Series champions Wednesday. They pulled off an 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4, giving Texas a 3-1 lead in the series. The game looked like a blowout early, with the Rangers taking a quick 10-0 lead. But Arizona clawed its way back, forcing the Rangers to use closer José LeClerc in a game that should've been an easy win.

On Wednesday, the Diamondbacks turned things over to ace Zac Gallen, who struggled in his first World Series start against the Rangers, giving up three earned runs over five innings in Game 1. On the other side, the Rangers were looking for strong innings from starter Nathan Eovaldi so the team's overtaxed bullpen wouldn't have to be used as much.

Through six innings of Game 5, Gallen was throwing a no-hitter, with the Rangers having mustered just one walk against him.

Zac Gallen brought his A-game 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ksaHr98jwt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Eovaldi, meanwhile, found himself in a jam nearly every inning — and got out of all of them to keep it 0-0.

Nathan Eovaldi doesn't care about your runners in scoring position!



He gets out of the bases loaded jam!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Zq9aMYfhpv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

In the seventh, the Rangers finally got something going, with leadoff hits from Corey Seager and Evan Carter putting some long overdue pressure on Gallen and Mitch Garver paying it off with an RBI single.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights and updates as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series.