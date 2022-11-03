World Series: Astros-Phillies reaches crucial Game 5 with Justin Verlander returning to the hill for Houston

The World Series is tied at two games apiece, with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies delivering haymakers only. The last two games have seen the Phillies crush Houston under a barrage of home runs, and the Astros respond by twirling a combined no-hitter.

In Game 5, someone will take a crucial 3-2 lead. The Astros will turn to ace Justin Verlander, still seeking the first World Series win of his career. The Phillies are opting to start midseason trade acquisition Noah Syndergaard, likely with a heavy dose of the bullpen.

The Astros' no-hitter on Wednesday night guaranteed the series will return to Houston on Saturday, with at least six games required to crown a champion. Three of the last four World Series have ended in Houston, and the one that didn't was 2020's neutral site Fall Classic in Arlington, Texas. The Phillies struck a defiant tone after the no-no, saying they are turning the page. Asked about the dubious feat, leadoff man and clubhouse leader Kyle Schwarber told reporters, "I really don’t give a s***. I guess we’ll be in the history books."

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can follow all the action right here.

