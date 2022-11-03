World Series: Astros-Phillies reaches crucial Game 5 with Justin Verlander returning to the hill for Houston
The World Series is tied at two games apiece, with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies delivering haymakers only. The last two games have seen the Phillies crush Houston under a barrage of home runs, and the Astros respond by twirling a combined no-hitter.
In Game 5, someone will take a crucial 3-2 lead. The Astros will turn to ace Justin Verlander, still seeking the first World Series win of his career. The Phillies are opting to start midseason trade acquisition Noah Syndergaard, likely with a heavy dose of the bullpen.
The Astros' no-hitter on Wednesday night guaranteed the series will return to Houston on Saturday, with at least six games required to crown a champion. Three of the last four World Series have ended in Houston, and the one that didn't was 2020's neutral site Fall Classic in Arlington, Texas. The Phillies struck a defiant tone after the no-no, saying they are turning the page. Asked about the dubious feat, leadoff man and clubhouse leader Kyle Schwarber told reporters, "I really don’t give a s***. I guess we’ll be in the history books."
The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can follow all the action right here.
How'd we get here? Catch up on everything you need to know for the World Series:
Phillies' Dave Dombrowski in his 5th World Series. Should more teams play his 'Moneyball?'
Rob Thomson and the Phillies' aggression makes the difference in Game 1
Astros rookie Jeremy Peña always had eyes on the majors. Just ask his friends
Boo them all you want, but this Astros team is a burgeoning dynasty
The chosen one? Bryce Harper's Phillies triumph was anything but preordained
How did MLB reach a point where no American-born Black players will play in the World Series?
The Astros' pitching development juggernaut means they could be good for years to come
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. gets a shot at playoff glory after injury-shortened 2021
The Phillies are taking their own very weird path toward a World Series
The Dodgers and Braves aren't out because of the new playoff format. That's just the playoffs
Why pitching depth matters more than ever in the 2022 playoffs