World Series Game 5: Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12 in instant classic

HOUSTON – For 5 hours, 17 minutes, for 417 pitches, for all of the topsy-turvy action baseball could pack into 10 innings, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers traded body blows and haymakers and every type of swing imaginable. Game 5 of the World Series was a baseball lover’s dream. And it left the Astros one win from their first championship.

Alex Bregman singled in pinch runner Derek Fisher in the bottom of the 10th, and the Astros capped a wild 13-12 victory at Minute Maid Park that saw incredible swings of both bats and momentum. The topsy-turvy game looked over early, in the middle and late, only for comebacks to send it to extra innings, where Houston beat Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to take a three-games-to-two lead.

On a night where home-plate umpire Bill Miller’s strike zone at times extended to Galveston, where for the first time in World Series history a trio of three-run homers was hit in one game, where the 22nd home run of the series was hit, breaking a World Series record, the Astros relied upon a mere flare into center field to send the game back to Dodger Stadium, where Justin Verlander will pitch Game 6 in search of a World Series title.

Until that game Halloween night, the Astros will bask in the greatest win in franchise history and the Dodgers will wallow, wondering how they not only blew a Clayton Kershaw start but saw a bullpen that at one point in this postseason had thrown 28 consecutive scoreless innings fold in such spectacular fashion.

This was their game to win, too, after a spirited ninth-inning rally in which they erased a three-run deficit. Yasiel Puig’s two-run home run – the sixth of the game, four of which tied it or changed the lead – brought the Dodgers to within 12-11. Chris Taylor, down to the game’s final strike, poked a Chris Devenski changeup off the end of his bat back up the middle to score Austin Barnes, who had hustled for a double. As the clock struck 12 a.m., the game was tied 12-12.