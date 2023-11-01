Advertisement

World Series Game 4: Rangers score first vs. Diamondbacks, highlights, news and live tracker

The Rangers, who are without playoff star Adolis García for Game 4, scored five runs in the second inning Tuesday

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
3
World Series Game 4: Rangers score first vs. Diamondbacks, highlights, news and live tracker

Tuesday's Game 4 of the World Series began as a bullpen game for both teams. Andrew Heaney got the start for Texas, while the Diamondbacks turned to Joe Mantiply.

Missing from the action Tuesday — and for the remainder of the series — is postseason star Adolis García. He injured his oblique on a swing Monday and was removed from the World Series roster before Tuesday's Game 4. Max Scherzer was also removed from the Rangers' roster following his injury Monday and won't pitch again this series.

The Rangers got on the board first in Game 4, scoring five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a triple from Marcus Semien and another home run from Corey Seager.

Seager is now tied with Carlos Correa for the second-most home runs by a shortstop in MLB history, with 18. Derek Jeter is first, with 20.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights and scoring updates as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series.

Live Updates
  • Sean Leahy

    Josh Jung gets his second hit of the game with one out in the top of the 3rd.

  • Sean Leahy

    One away as Evan Carter grounds out to first base.

  • Sean Leahy

    The inning ends as Alek Thomas lines out to Evan Carter in left. Inning over. 5-0 Rangers after two.

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. deliver a two-out single for the D-Backs.

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy

    Two gone now as Tommy Pham flies out to centerfield.

  • Sean Leahy

    Christian Walker grounds out to start the bottom of the 2nd inning.

  • Sean Leahy
  • Sean Leahy