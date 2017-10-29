World Series Game 4: Cody Bellinger’s two pivotal doubles a result of this hitting adjustment

HOUSTON – Cody Bellinger looked to the heavens, which were blocked by the roof, but one must assume some things are where one left them, back when the world was a slightly kinder and more generous place. In the seventh inning of the fourth game of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ cleanup hitter had whacked a baseball so that it carried well out to left field and on a hop found the fence, his first hit after 13 futile attempts, eight of which ended in strikeouts.

After the prior at-bat, a strikeout, another strikeout, a teammate – veteran Andre Ethier – approached him with an earnest mug, as though he’d come bearing insight or wisdom or, hell, a tousle of the hair. Anything would do. With failure come good, hard lessons, and through lessons comes the man who could, for example, take over a series. At least put a ball in play. Presumably, Bellinger was all for that. So he looked up and his pal Andre Ethier leaned in and said, as Ethier recalled later, “You might as well not bring a bat up there anymore. You have the same chance.” Then he went and found his regular place on the dugout rail.

There is the part about showing up. Taking it on again. In part because what’s the alternative. Because it’s not going to get any easier. Because they’re going to keep racing off to oh-and-two on the outer half and then burying you in, so there’s not much sense in looking for pitches to pull into the right-field bleachers anymore, so just go ahead and hit one of those get-ahead curveballs or fastballs or whatever to left field.

Standing at second base in the seventh inning, Bellinger gazed into the dugout, found Ethier’s eyes, and nodded. Ethier raised his hand in a “hang loose” gesture, because, as Ethier said, “He’s the only surfer from Chandler, Arizona, I’ve ever met.”