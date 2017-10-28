World Series Game 3: Dodgers asking a lot from slumping Cody Bellinger

HOUSTON – The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost consecutive games for the first time in more than a month, since back when the argument in LA’s finer shirts-and-shoes-optional establishments was whether the Dodgers must win the World Series or, to otherwise satisfy the championship-starved masses, merely take part.

They’re still sorting that out, three games into their first World Series in the post-America Sings Era, America’s finest era.

For the moment, they’ll have the better part of a day to brush the crumbs of Game 3 from their psyches, four hours that picked up about where Game 2 left off, starting with the five outs Yu Darvish mustered and cycling through their rookie cleanup hitter striking out for the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh times in the series.

So, this tests them all.

Cody Bellinger, at 22, on Friday night here became the second-youngest to strike out four times in a World Series game. The youngest, apparently, was Mickey Mantle. So there’s that.

He sat for a while later, long after the Houston Astros’ 5-3 victory, long after most of his teammates had showered or eaten or both, long after a fastball from Brad Peacock had beaten him to end the eighth inning. He was in a T-shirt and gym shorts and shower shoes, looking at his phone, maybe in his head revisiting the curveballs that had finished the other three at-bats, or maybe endeavoring to forget them all.

He had been brilliant for the better part of five months, and hit capably in the National League Championship Series, and is hitless with seven strikeouts in 11 World Series at-bats. He came within a grain or two on his bat barrel of ending Game 2 in the ninth inning, seemed to chase that swing and a slightly better result in Game 3, and in any case, he need not bear the burden of Houston’s two-games-to-one advantage alone.