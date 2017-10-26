World Series Game 2 Ratings Rise From Game 1 As Astros Beat Dodgers

Regardless of who won last night, Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers is already being minted as a classic.

From the on-field introduction by the legendary Vin Scully, an all-time World Series home run record, fires breaking out in the Elysian Park hills near Dodger Stadium, and an 11-inning battle that saw a remarkable Astros comeback to earn their first World Series win ever, both teams put it all there Wednesday.

And, with the Astros winning 7-6 to tie it up the series at one game apiece, it showed in the ratings as last night’s Game 2 hit an 11.0/20 in metered market results. With a mere 3% dip, that’s pretty much steady with last year’s Game 2 of October 26, 2016 between eventual champs the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians. What may be the real victory for Fox is that last night’s Game 2 is up 8% from Tuesday’s series opener won by the hometown Dodgers.

Last night’s metered market ratings marked the second best a Game 2 has seen since 2009. That’s when the big market draws the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees faced off in the Bronx on October 29 that year.

Down from its Game 1, as is the tradition in such series, last year’s Game 2 between the Cubs and Indians ended up delivering a strong 4.8/17 rating among adults 18-49 and 17.40 million viewers. This year’s Game 1 ended up snagging 14.96 million viewers and a 3.9/15 in the key demo – a number Game 2 looks sure to best.

In non-adjusted and sure to change fast affiliates, last night’s past midnight World Series Game 2 pulled in a 3.9/15 among adults 18-49 and 14.63 million viewers between 8 – 11 PM ET. That’s down 20% in the key demo from what the 2016 Game 2 had in the fast affiliates – which were adjusted down a tenth in the final numbers.