World Series Game 2 lineups: Dodgers load up from the right side vs. Rays' Blake Snell

Kiké Hernández is one of several right-handed hitters the Dodgers will employ against the Rays in Game 2. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

With Blake Snell scheduled to start for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, the Dodgers will counter with a slightly different lineup from the one they used to easily win Game 1.

Kiké Hernández will start at second base as he has most of the postseason opposite left-handed starters. Chris Taylor, the Dodgers’ second baseman against righties, will shift to left field. AJ Pollock, a right-handed hitter, will start at designated hitter.

That leaves Joc Pederson, who starts against right-handers, as a left-handed pinch-hit option for when the Rays turn to their vaunted bullpen.

Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, has allowed seven runs in 19 2/3 innings across four postseason starts. He hasn’t completed six innings in any of the outings.

Tony Gonsolin will make his second start and third appearance of the postseason opposite Snell. He yielded five runs in 4 1/3 innings in Game 2 of the NLCS. He then allowed two runs in two innings out of the bullpen in Game 7 on Sunday. He’ll pitch on two days’ rest Wednesday.

DODGERS LINEUP



Mookie Betts RF



Corey Seager SS



Justin Turner 3B



Max Muncy 1B



Will Smith C



Cody Bellinger CF



AJ Pollock DH



Kiké Hernández 2B



Chris Taylor LF





































Tony Gonsolin RHP

RAYS LINEUP



Austin Meadows DH



Brandon Lowe 2B



Randy Arozarena LF



Ji-Man Choi 1B



Manuel Margot RF



Joey Wendle 3B



Willy Adames SS



Kevin Kiermaier CF



Mike Zunino C





































Blake Snell LHP

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.