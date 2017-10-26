World Series Game 2: Kenley Jansen is indeed human

LOS ANGELES – A while later, it may have been an hour, Kenley Jansen turned and he looked somehow younger. He was again — and maybe because it was the way he’d pulled back his hair, or the way his braces glistened from the camera lights, or how wide and soft his eyes appeared — the young man just new to this, the young man who’d only just stripped off his gear and left behind his life as an organizational catcher to become a grown man entrusted with wispy leads in the most fragile of circumstances. Just for a time. Just for long enough to mention for the first of many times that he was – is – indeed fallible.

He called it “human.”

“How ‘bout that?” he asked. “I’m not a machine.”

He did not seem disturbed. Not overly. But he did feel moved to repeat himself. That’s the life, after all, the one he chose – or, perhaps, technically, way back when, was chosen for him – when first he threw a zero-effort, zero-manipulation, pure cutter and then he convinced himself he was better than any man at any time, you pick the diamond, and then, well, sometimes a bat barrel gets in the way of a one-run lead in the ninth inning. That was the gig. Will be again tomorrow.

“Give credit to – what’s that guy’s name?” he said.

“Marwin Gonzalez,” he was told.

“Marvin,” he said, nodding his head.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had lost Game 2 of the World Series in about a dozen ways, many of them having to do with their previously impenetrable bullpen. They nearly won in a dozen ways, too, which is how some nearly 55,000 people spent four hours and 19 minutes on a swampy evening at Dodger Stadium, both thrilled and flummoxed, delighted and irritated, so much so that one of them clamored over the fence and had to be forcibly dragged from the Houston Astros’ bullpen. A man perhaps can stand only so much, so that only a headlock will do.