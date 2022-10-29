World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 2 finds Houston down for first time in playoffs as Framber Valdez takes mound
The Houston Astros' undefeated postseason? Over. Justin Verlander's hopes of a first World Series win? Dashed, at least for now. But the Philadelphia Phillies' dream October? Going strong. Behind J.T. Realmuto's clutch hitting and Rob Thomson's aggressive pursuit of a win, the Phillies took a 1-0 advantage in the World Series on the road.
Now, Framber Valdez will be tasked with righting the ship for Dusty Baker's Houston squad. The lefty, who set the MLB record for consecutive quality starts earlier this season, will square off with the Phillies' Zack Wheeler. He has a dazzling 1.78 ERA in four starts this season, and could give Philadelphia a commanding advantage as they prepare to return home for Game 3.
Game 2 starts Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can follow all the action right here at Yahoo Sports.
