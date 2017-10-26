World Series Game 2: Astros crack Dodgers in extra-innings thriller

LOS ANGELES – Game 2 of the World Series was a three-act play that carried on for 4 hours and 19 glorious minutes and included more home runs than any game in the championship’s 113 incarnations. The first act lasted for nine innings and provided an untouchable pitcher getting touched up. The second act was the 10th inning, a madcap, back-and-forth novella of its own. And the third was the 11th, where the Houston Astros won the first World Series game in franchise history in absolute style.

Their 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers featured a game-tying home run, a go-ahead extra-innings home run, an extraordinary bat-flipping extra-innings home run and another go-ahead extra-innings home run that proved the game winner. And though the Dodgers clawed and fought and invigorated the 54,293 at Dodger Stadium who wanted to see them leave here with a two-games-to-none series lead, the Astros forced a split and will take home-field advantage back to Houston for Game 3.

George Springer’s two-run home run in the 11th inning off Brandon McCarthy, who hadn’t pitched since Oct. 1, provided the winning margin for the Astros, who fought off nine Dodgers pitchers and dropped six runs on a Los Angeles bullpen that hadn’t allowed any over its previous 28 innings. The drip-drop started in the eighth inning, when Houston cobbled together a run, and then in the ninth, Marwin Gonzalez homered off the Dodgers’ indomitable closer, Kenley Jansen, to tie the game at 3. In the bottom of the 10th, Jose Altuve led off with a home run, and Carlos Correa followed with another, flipping his bat 25 feet in the air.

It was far from over. Yasiel Puig hammered a home run off Astros closer Ken Giles, who with two outs walked Logan Forsythe, allowed him to advance to second on a wild pitch and let him score on a Kike Hernandez single into right field. Forsythe slid around a Brian McCann tag after a laser of a throw from Josh Reddick, and the game was tied at 5.