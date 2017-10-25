World Series Game 1: Clayton Kershaw shuts down Astros

LOS ANGELES – Justin Turner stood in the seventh inning Tuesday night in the heart of a pitcher’s duel, Game 1 of the World Series having fallen heavy for the left arms of Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel.

A couple early fly balls had cleared the left-field fence, one for each side.

In came Turner, who, on the anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s iconic home run in Game 1 of the last World Series the Los Angeles Dodgers had played, walked off the Chicago Cubs in a National League Championship Series game. In came Turner, who ripped a cutter from Keuchel into the left-field bleachers on the Dodgers’ next Game 1 of the World Series.

The two-run homer, along with seven precise innings from Kershaw and a first-inning home run by Chris Taylor, brought the Dodgers a 3-1 win against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Game 2 is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Co-MVP of the NLCS, Turner is batting .371 with four home runs and 14 RBI in nine postseason games. In his career, across 27 postseason games, all with the Dodgers, he is batting .363 with six home runs and 26 home runs.

Twenty-nine years, a week and a day had passed since Dodger Stadium hosted a World Series game. Orel Hershiser had thrown a three-hit shutout. Tommy Lasorda had shaken his hand. Rick Honeycutt had been in the other dugout, having pitched the eighth inning for the other team, the Oakland A’s. The old place, on that night, probably was clearing its head from the previous night, which had ended on Kirk Gibson’s pinch home run.

So it was half a lifetime later that Honeycutt, the Dodgers’ pitching coach, put the ball back in the hand of his generational pitcher, Kershaw. Kershaw had finished off the Cubs five days before. In three prior starts this postseason, the Dodgers had won all three. Kershaw’s ERA was 3.63. He’d struck out 16 and walked five in 17 1/3 innings. There’d been less talk about who Kershaw could be in the postseason, in part because a deeper rotation and more capable bullpen had seen to it not as much was asked of him.