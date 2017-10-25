World Series Game 1: The biggest win of Clayton Kershaw's career

LOS ANGELES – When Game 1 of the World Series was over, and some of the heat had escaped the canyon, wafting out to sea or to the desert or anywhere but here, Clayton Kershaw was the man in the blue sweatshirt. His cap had loosened on his head. His hair plastered his cheeks. He climbed the stairs along with the others and stood fourth in a long line of Los Angeles Dodgers, his right hand held high. The nine who’d finished Game 1 – Kenley Jansen among them – approached, their right hands at the same level as Kershaw’s.

He’d pitched seven innings. The Houston Astros, who’d scored more runs than anyone in the regular season, who’d hardly ever struck out, scored once against Kershaw. They struck out 11 times, the most by any pitcher this season.

“That,” the veteran Brandon McCarthy observed, “is his masterpiece.”

Given the time and place, given the season, given a full house that included Sandy Koufax, given the reservations carried by plenty but not by him or any who’d ever toiled alongside him, the best game Clayton Kershaw ever pitched may not be the 15-strikeout no-hitter. It may not be that night he struck out 15 Giants. Or any of the 15 shutouts. Any of the short-rest postseason wins, either.

On a Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, in the first World Series game played in this town in going on three decades, Kershaw took the baseball and with it drew a big C, then got on with the rest, his signature win among 150 others.

His first four pitches of the game, to George Springer, went fastball, curveball, fastball, slider. Springer went foul ball, called strike, foul ball, swinging strike. The fastball was alive and precise. The curveball curled to the catcher’s mitt. The slider chased Springer’s back foot, hard and relentless.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball’s World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP) More