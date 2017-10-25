World Series Game 1: Astros hope Justin Verlander can remedy their disappointing start

LOS ANGELES — Spring training doesn’t start with a pep talk that goes, “Let’s make it to the World Series and lose the first game on the road to the best pitcher in baseball.”

So this decidedly was not what the Houston Astros wanted — no matter what silver lining you try to put on their 3-1 loss in Game 1 to Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There were bright spots for the Astros, sure. Dallas Keuchel pitched pretty well, aside from a couple of pitches he’d love to have back. Kershaw just pitched better. Alex Bregman hit a big homer for Houston. Chris Taylor and Justin Turner just hit two big homers for LA.

And despite those things, the Astros remain one more dominant Justin Verlander start away from going back to Houston in what would be, all things considered, a just-fine situation. Going back home with an even series? To the stadium where they play their best? The Astros would most certainly take that.

“It’s the best scenario now,” Bregman said. “We’re looking completely forward. I’m glad everybody got a taste of their first World Series. Let’s go win a game tomorrow.”

So as much as losing Game 1 sucks — and it does, let’s not lie — the Astros aren’t in the worst place. They lost to Clayton Kershaw. Hey, it happens. Clayton Kershaw beats a lot of good teams. That’s kind of his thing.

On Tuesday, that meant seven innings of one-run ball, 11 strikeouts, no walks and just three hits. This wasn’t really the Astros team we’ve seen all year long. All those strikeouts, but they had the fewest of any team in the regular season. No walks, but they had the highest on-base percentage of any team in MLB this year.

Say as much as you want about the Astros’ struggles with hitting on the road this postseason, but this is Clayton Kershaw. You don’t just walk into the World Series against a three-time Cy Young winner who a majority of your team has never faced before and expect to have your way with him. Doesn’t matter how many Altuves are on your club.