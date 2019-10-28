World Series fan takes home-run ball to the chest rather than spilling his beers

Life is nothing but a series of choices and we are nothing but creatures trying to make the right decision about whatever comes flying our way.

Like, for example, if you’re at the World Series, a home run ball is flying right at you and you have a beer in each hand, what do you do? Well, if you’re Washington Nationals fan Jeff Adams, you’re obviously an elevated species.

Met with this exact predicament Sunday night during Game 5 of the World Series, Adams took a Yordan Alvarez home-run ball to the chest, didn’t spill the beers and he even retrieved the ball. Behold this moment of fan greatness:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Good job getting in front of this baseball and protecting the beer, my guy. pic.twitter.com/dkQLZPjaMp — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 28, 2019

This is D.C., right? Send him directly to Congress and let him solve all of our problems because this guy obviously has it all figured out.

He immediately became a meme, as is part of the path of viral celebrity in 2019 and was acknowledged by Bud Light’s Twitter account:

This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/suMtVECfXY — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

Story continues

Fox 5 in D.C. caught up with Adams during the game and he told them — to completely seal his status as our greatest sports fan of 2019 — it didn’t even hurt that much.

The ball hit his Chest but JEFF ADAMS says he didn’t feel a thing!!! Says the Astros don’t hit hard!😂 @fox5dc #WinTheFight pic.twitter.com/EzvLxRIMYU — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) October 28, 2019

America, if Jeff Adams doesn’t have a Budweiser commercial by the Super Bowl, what are we even doing anymore?

———

Mike Oz is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @mikeoz

More from Yahoo Sports:



