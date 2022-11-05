1

World Series 2022: Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for series due to knee injury

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

If the Houston Astros are going to clinch the 2022 World Series, they'll have to do it without starting first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

MLB announced ahead of Game 6 on Saturday that Gurriel had been removed from the Astros' World Series roster due to a knee injury, which was reportedly confirmed by MLB medical director Dr. Gary Green. The Astros will replace Gurriel with rookie catcher Korey Lee.

Gurriel's knee injury appeared to happen on a rundown during the seventh inning of Game 5, as he left the game right after. You can see his leg twist awkwardly as he falls right before the tag:

The 38-year-old Gurriel is a significant loss for the Astros. One of their longest tenured players, his regular season performance was nothing to write home about (.242/.288/.360 with eight homers and eight stolen bases), but he has been a force in the playoffs, hitting .347/.360/.490.

He hadn't struck out all postseason until Thursday.

Rather than add an infielder who could replace him, the Astros opted for a third catcher in Lee, who hit 4-for-25 in his first 12 games of MLB action this year. That likely means trade deadline acquisition Trey Mancini starts at first for the remainder of the series, which isn't exactly an upgrade considering he is 0-for-18 in the postseason and hit .176 in the regular season after being acquired by the Astros.

Game 6 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 ET on Saturday, with the Astros leading the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2.

Houston Astros&#39; Yuli Gurriel, right, looks down after getting caught in a run down as third base coach Gary Pettis, left, comes by with his helmet during the Game 5 of baseball&#39;s World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Yuli Gurriel's season is over. The Astros have one more game to win. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Recommended Stories

  • 'It’s crazy, isn’t it': Game-saving catch, magical moments have Astros one win away from World Series title

    The Astros are headed back to Houston this weekend needing just one win to cement their place in baseball history.

  • Houston 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

    Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5. Houston replaced him on its active roster Saturday with rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Gurriel.

  • Logan Webb's funny story of how Stephen Vogt helped him set pregame routine

    Stephen Vogt once helped a young Logan Webb realize he needed to establish a set pregame routine before his starts.

  • Houston Astros close in on second World Series with road win in Philadelphia

    In previous Series tied 2-2, the game-five victor has won 31 of 47 times.

  • U.S. deploys bombers for joint South Korea drill

    STORY: The U.S. Air Force deployed B-1B strategic bombers in a U.S. and South Korea military exercises on Saturday (November 5), after North Korea fired a barrage of weapons tests in recent days to protest against the allied military drills.Seoul and Washington have been holding "Vigilant Storm" air drills since Monday (October 31), which were extended by a day to Saturday in response to what the allies call continued provocations by North Korea.Between 11:31 and 11:59 a.m. (0231-0259 GMT) on Saturday (November 5), North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea, South Korea's military said, as Seoul and Washington ended a high-profile six-day military exercise.

  • Man who stole $14 in 2002 released from prison after 20 years

    20 years into serving a life sentence for stealing $14, a Black man was released from a California prison last […] The post Man who stole $14 in 2002 released from prison after 20 years appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Europe Approves AstraZeneca-Sanofi Partnered Antibody To Prevent RSV Infection In Infants

    The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Sanofi SA’s (NASDAQ: SNY) Beyfortus (nirsevimab) long-acting antibody to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season. Beyfortus is the first and only single-dose RSV passive immunization for the broad infant population, including those born healthy, at term or preterm, or with specific health conditions. In the pivotal MELODY efficacy trial, B

  • Skinny man missing ‘a few teeth’ sought in ‘brutal’ Charlotte sex assault, police say

    “The victim was brutally, physically attacked and then sexually assaulted,” a CMPD sergeant said. “She was able to get away ... and report the incident.”

  • Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top quarterback plays. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Week 10 Mountain West Football Title Race

    Week 10 Mountain West Football Title Race Who is going to win the divisions Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire One team is very, very close Week 10 of Mountain West football is here and the division races are getting closer and closer to being ...

  • Section 1 football semifinals: Mamaroneck makes program history, now Carmel's next

    Mamaroneck's football team remained unbeaten, defeating Arlington 49-22 in a Section 1 semifinal and will play Carmel for the Class AA title.

  • Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

    Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses, but all 12 have to approve contracts to prevent a strike. Concerns remain about the possibility of an economically devastating strike because the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division and Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen unions voted down their contracts, and many workers say these deals just don't address their quality-of life concerns.

  • Celtic supersubs score late to down Dundee United

    Celtic substitutes Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada scored both scored late on as the Scottish Premiership champions defeated Dundee United 4-2 on Saturday.

  • Jett Howard with a Michigan debut to remember

    While the statistics won't count, it was a Michigan debut for the ages for freshman wing Jett Howard. Introducing himself to the Crisler Arena faithful, Howard added a team-high 30 points and an impressive three-point shooting display in a 88-75 victory over Ferris State on Friday. Not one that ever lacks confidence, Howard certainly felt a little nervous prior to the game, who joked that he struggled shooting the ball in warmups.

  • Steve Kerr has idea about Warriors' rotation changes after 0-5 road trip

    Changes are in store for the Warriors upon their return home from a disastrous road trip.

  • Napoli eight points clear after fighting past rivals Atalanta

    Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points on Saturday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Atalanta and taking their domestic winning streak to nine matches.

  • Biden, Obama and Trump converge on Pennsylvania

    The biggest names in both parties are stumping for Senate and governor in one of the biggest and closest swing states.

  • Letters to Sports: 49ers and their fans embarrass Rams fans at SoFi

    L.A. Times readers voice concern over visiting fans at SoFi Stadium outnumbering Rams fans while agreeing that Anthony Davis' injury situation is a big problem.

  • MLB Insider says Brian Cashman working for Yankees without a contract | Andy Martino

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reported on Friday that Brian Cashman is still working as the Yankees GM without a contract. However, Cashman said in a news conference on Friday that he wants to be back with the team, and owner Hal Steinbrenner feels the same. Will Cashman remain in the Bronx?

  • Everything you need to know about Brian Cashman’s current status as Yankees GM

    Brian Cashman received a text message on Friday from one of the Yankees staffers who handle contracts informing him that he had become an at-will employee. Here's what we know about his status moving forward.